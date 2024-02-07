ECTEL Welcomes New Managing Director, Mr. David A. Cox

Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority Appoints Seasoned Professional to Lead

Media Release – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

In a strategic move aimed at further enhancing its leadership team, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. David A. Cox as its new Managing Director. Effective from February 1, 2024, Mr. Cox assumes the helm of the organization, succeeding Ms. Cheryl Hector Fontenelle, who served as the Acting Managing Director since July 2021.

Bringing over 17 years of comprehensive experience to the role, Mr. Cox is no stranger to ECTEL, having previously served as General Counsel from 2007 to 2013. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in drafting telecommunications-related legislation, providing legal expertise on the implementation of the Treaty establishing ECTEL, and overseeing the regulation of telecommunications across ECTEL Contracting States. Mr. Cox’s accomplishments include revising interconnection regulations, spearheading legislative reforms, and contributing to the development of legal approaches for sub-regional roaming and the implementation of number portability in ECTEL markets.

Following his time at ECTEL, Mr. Cox joined Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) in 2013 as the Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs for the Caribbean. In this role, he managed a team responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance and executing CWC’s regulatory strategy across multiple Caribbean states. His leadership extended beyond CWC, as he served as the Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organization (CANTO) from January 2019 to January 2023, providing guidance during challenging times.

Upon assuming his role as Managing Director, Mr. Cox expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the ECTEL team. In a meeting with staff on his first day, he outlined his focus for 2024, emphasizing the promotion of efficiency, the development of a Strategic Plan, and the improvement of staff morale. Mr. Cox sees himself as a “servant” whose role is to assist staff and the organization in achieving their full potential. He conveyed his vision of making ECTEL the premier regulatory organization in the Caribbean, highlighting the shared objective of becoming the most efficient and robust regulatory body in the region.

Acknowledging the efforts of his predecessor, Mr. Cox commended Ms. Cheryl Hector Fontenelle for leading the organization through challenging times, including the complexities brought about by the ongoing global pandemic.

Mr. Cox’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London with Honours, qualification as a Barrister of England and Wales, and the completion of a Masters (LLM) degree in International Economic Law with Distinction from the University of Warwick.

For more information about ECTEL’s work, visit www.ectel.int or follow @ectel on Facebook and YouTube, and @ectelauthority on Instagram and Twitter. The organization looks forward to a new era of leadership under Mr. David A. Cox, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in telecommunications regulation across the Eastern Caribbean.