DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ST. KITTS GEARING UP TO HOST NATIONAL CONSULTATION TO ADDRESS FERAL ANIMAL CONTROL CONCERNS

Basseterre, St. Kitts– In a proactive move to address the rising concerns surrounding feral animal control, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources St. Kitts is set to host a crucial National Consultation on Tuesday, 13th February 2024.

Date and Venue:

The consultation will take place at the Agri Large Conference Room, providing a centralized and accessible location for all concerned parties.

Time:

The event is scheduled to run from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, allowing ample time for comprehensive discussions and the exchange of valuable insights.

Who Should Attend?

The general public, farmers, backyard gardeners, food producers, and other agricultural stakeholders are cordially invited to participate in this significant gathering. The Ministry recognizes the importance of collective input in formulating effective strategies to manage and mitigate the challenges posed by wild pigs and the growing monkey population.

Key Agenda Points:

The consultation aims to foster an inclusive and participatory dialogue on the following critical issues:

Wild Pigs Control Strategies: Explore and discuss viable methods to control and manage the impact of wild pig populations on agriculture and local ecosystems. Monkey Population Management: Address the challenges posed by the increasing monkey population, seeking collaborative solutions to minimize their impact on crops and local habitats. Community Input: Encourage active involvement and suggestions from the public, farmers, and stakeholders to develop holistic and sustainable feral animal control measures.

Contact Information:

For further details or to confirm attendance, interested participants can contact the Ministry of Agriculture at 869-467-1841 or via email at agriculture@gov.kn.

This National Consultation signifies a crucial step toward a collective and community-driven approach to addressing feral animal control concerns. The Ministry welcomes the public’s engagement and encourages a united effort to find effective solutions for the benefit of St. Kitts’ agricultural landscape and environmental harmony.