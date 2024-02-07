****In less than two days since the world bid farewell to legendary bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the Bob Marley and qqthe Wailers family is once again grappling with grief. The recent loss of Wailers guitarist and mentor, Donald Kinsey, has cast a somber shadow over the iconic reggae group.Donald Kinsey’s journey, which began on May 12, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, was one deeply rooted in blues heritage as one of the three sons of the late Chicago blues performer Big Daddy Kinsey. His musical prowess and soulful vocals transcended genres, making him a versatile force in the industry.Kinsey’s pivotal moment came in 1975 when he walked into Island Records’ New York City office, initially seeking a deal for his band, White Lightning. Little did he know that this encounter would alter the trajectory of his career, leading him to become a touring member of the Wailers in the mid-seventies.His influence stretched across iconic performances with Bob Marley, including memorable shows at the Beacon Theater (1976), Roxy Theater (1976), and Santa Barbara (1976). Kinsey’s departure from the Wailers marked the beginning of his integral role in Peter Tosh’s Word, Sound, and Power.Throughout his illustrious career, Kinsey collaborated with music legends such as Albert King, Burning Spear, and Bruce Springsteen. His exceptional guitar skills left an indelible mark on iconic works and genres spanning blues, rock, and reggae.Kinsey’s solo ventures, including albums like “Part Time Love” (1991) and “Powerhouse” (1993), showcased his versatility as a songwriter and performer. His enduring legacy lives on in the hearts of fans worldwide.The news of Kinsey’s passing, on February 6, 2024, at Southlake Methodist Hospital, due to complications from COPD, leaves a void in the music community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans, remembering Donald Kinsey as not just a Wailer but as a musical luminary whose influence will resonate through the chords of time. May he rest in power.*Never Forgotten.**May 12, 1953 – February 6, 2024*#RIPDonaldKinsey #DonaldKinsey #TheWailers #Legend #MusicIcon